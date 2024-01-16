Oh, That's Cheesy!

Welcome to
Taste the difference
Our menu features a selection of gourmet macaroni and cheese, homemade bratwurst smoked to perfection, and specialized desserts and drinks.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you to our new food truck! Join our loyalty program for great rewards. Follow us on social media and here on our website to see where we will be next.
We are a food truck specializing in macaroni and cheese and bratwursts. Come find us in Davis and Weber Counties. We also offer catering with a more extensive catering menu.