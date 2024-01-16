User-uploaded image

Welcome to

Oh, That's Cheesy!

Northern Utah's best, ready to welcome you

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a selection of gourmet macaroni and cheese, homemade bratwurst smoked to perfection, and specialized desserts and drinks.

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you to our new food truck! Join our loyalty program for great rewards. Follow us on social media and here on our website to see where we will be next.

We are a food truck specializing in macaroni and cheese and bratwursts. Come find us in Davis and Weber Counties. We also offer catering with a more extensive catering menu.

