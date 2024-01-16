Ordering Made Easy Cheesy!Upcoming Schedule as of 10/24/24
Oh That's Cheesy! 1564 West Hillfield Rd, Layton UT 84041
Food Truck
Macaroni and Cheese
Bratwursts
Drinks
Desserts
Meal
Charceuterie
Catering
Charcuterie
Charcuterie for 8-10
Approximately 10-12 oz of cheese, 8-10 oz of meat, and 32 crackers. No choice option is 12.5 oz of aged white cheddar, Calabrese salami, chocolate covered almonds, olives, and multigrain crackers.$40.00
Charcuterie for 20
Includes approximately 1.5 lbs. of cheese, approximately 12 oz. of meat, and 20 person servings size of crackers. Optional add-ons available.$70.00
Charcuterie for 50
Includes 3 lbs. of cheeses, 1.75 lbs. of meats, choices of crackers, two add-ons included with tray.$140.00
Charcuterie for 1
Charcuterie for 1 has 4 slices of cheese, 4 slices of meat, and 4 crackers on an individual mini charcuterie board.$4.50
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Original Tollhouse cookies made with organic ingredients and double the size!$15.00
Cheesecakes
Choose from ten different flavors! Choice of one flavor per dozen ordered. Flavors include Gingerbread, Maple, Lime Rose, Blueberry Lavender, Pumpkin, Apple Spice, Peanut Butter, PB&J, Red White and Blue, and Cranberry White Chocolate.$30.00
Maple Pecan Blondies (16 ct)
Favorite of many customers! Delicious Maple Pecan Blondies come in batches of 16. Made with Organic and natural ingredients.$50.00
Mini Maple Sugar Cookies
Mildly sweet, soft little sugar cookie, sweetened with maple syrup. Made with organic ingredients. Starts at $20 for 2 dozen!$20.00
Mini Gingerbread cookies
Delightfully soft gingerbread cookies made with organic ingredients. Starts at $20 for 2 dozen mini cookies!$20.00
Double Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
The name says it all! We added chocolate and more chocolate to chocolate chip cookies. Starts at $20 for 2 dozen cookies!$20.00
Mixed Cookie Tray
One dozen large chocolate chip cookies with 1 choice of two dozen mini cookies, or upgrade to two choices of 4 dozen mini cookies. We can mix and match how you like. Call for options.$35.00
Mixed DessertTray
Choice of 3 of any of our dessert. We can customize. Price is listed for three choices of desserts. Call us for a quote for 4 or more choices.$80.00