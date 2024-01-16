Upcoming Schedule as of 06/15/24
Oh That's Cheesy! 1564 West Hillfield Rd, Layton UT 84041
Macaroni and Cheese
- Oh, That's Utah!
A blend of three Utah Cheddar Cheeses. 14oz$14.00
- Oh, That's Gouda!
A blend of three different Gouda cheeses. 14 oz$14.00
- Oh, That's Bleu!
A blend of four different cheeses, with Bleu cheeses being prominent. 14 oz$14.00
- Oh, That's Spicy!
A blend of three different cheeses, with two of them having quite a kick! 14 oz$14.00
- Oh, That's G.O.A.T.!
A blend of three goat cheeses. Made with Goat Milk and Butter as well. 14 oz$16.00
- Oh, That's Utah! SM
A blend of three different Utah Cheddar Cheeses. 7 oz$9.00
- Oh, That's Gouda! SM
A blend of three different Gouda Cheeses. 7 oz$9.00
- Oh, That's Bleu! SM
A blend of four different cheeses, with Bleu being prominent. 7 oz$9.00
- Oh, That's Spicy! SM
A blend of three different cheeses, with two of them having quite a kick. 7 oz$9.00
- Oh, That's G.O.A.T.! SM
A blend of three different goat cheeses. Also made with Goat Milk and Goat butter. 7 oz$12.00
Bratwursts
- Bratty Beef N' Cheddar
Beef bratwurst with Promontory Cheddar melting inside.$8.00
- Bratty Cheddar Wurst
Pork bratwurst with Promontory Cheddar melting inside.$6.00
- Bratty Italian
Pork bratwurst with a blend of Italian seasonings.$6.00
- Bratty Cordon Bleu
Chicken bratwurst with ham and melted Swiss inside.$6.00
- Bratty Chicken Herb
Chicken Bratwurst with a blend of pepper and herbs.$6.00
- Bratty Buffalo
Chicken Bratwurst with a Buffalo kick.$6.00
